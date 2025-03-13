Warwickshire logistics firm IPP secures exclusive supply chain deal with iconic Irish crisp brand Tayto Snacks

One of Europe’s leading poolers of sustainable wooden pallets has signed an exclusive supply chain agreement with one of Ireland’s most beloved food brands.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IPP, which has its UK&I headquarters in Coventry, has agreed a sole supply deal with Tayto Snacks which will see it move all pallet supply across Ireland into distribution centres, downtrade and supermarkets.

The beloved Irish crisp brand, which was established in 1954, has its production facility in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IPP provides an efficient pallet rental service across Europe, where pallets are continuously reused and repaired as part of the circular economy. Once they have reached the end of their useful life, they are recycled as biomass.

IPP has agreed a sole supply deal with beloved Irish crisp brand Tayto Snacks

Colin Keating, business development manager for IPP, said: “We’re delighted with this sole supply agreement which will strengthen our Irish business, being aligned with such an iconic local brand as Tayto Snacks.

“As a customer of IPP in Ireland, Tayto Snacks will benefit from both quality of service and quality of pallets, backed up with people dedicated to developing customer relationships and providing regular customer contact.”

Shelley Pierre, commercial network director for IPP, said: “As we grow and develop as a business, optimising synergies across our entire division has become a major focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This agreement with Tayto Snacks, with a relationship developed in Ireland based on excellent customer experience, is a perfect example of this in practice. We look forward to working closely with Tayto Snacks in Ireland and driving efficiencies across its entire supply chain.”

Brian Hartigan, head of supply chain at Tayto Snacks, said: “We are delighted to be involved with IPP as our pallet provider and trust in their capability to deliver consistent value for us and our customers.

“Their sustainability programme is aligned with our own and with their local service and ability to grow in the Irish market, it is a partnership that we hope will develop further over the coming years.”