Warwickshire metal star recognised at the Confederation of British Metalforming Awards

A Warwickshire star of the metal industry was recognised last night for his incredible contributions to his employer.

James Pugh, Process Improvement Engineer at Sertec Group, beat off a range of challengers to claim the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at the Confederation of British Metalforming Awards.

Held at the Council House in Birmingham, industry delegates heard how he has helped the tier 1 automotive supplier adopting smart manufacturing technologies, introduce new processes and implement technical improvements that have reduced customer complaints by more than half.

Going forward, James has plans in place to earn his Lean Six Sigma Black Belt with a view to moving into a leadership role.

The Sertec Group winning team

It was a great evening for Sertec Group, who also secured the CBM’s HSE Initiative of the Year title for the way ‘it’s all about the people’ campaign has reduced accidents on site by 43%.

Geraldine Bolton, CEO of the Confederation of British Metalforming (CBM), commented: “Our sector never ceases to amaze me…the resilience to fight back and achieve world class manufacturing in the face of so many challenges and a fragmented government approach to industry is something else.

“This year has taken it to another level. Our winners, which come from all parts of the metals supply chain, have demonstrated innovation, a strong approach to skills, investment in new technology and a clear route map for achieving sustainable production.”

She went on to add: “Huge congratulations to Sertec Group, who has defied sector pressures to produce a truly award-winning performance.”

James Pugh, the CBM Apprentice of the Year

More than 200 people packed into this year’s annual awards to see tier 1 supplier G-TEM named as the ‘Company of the Year’ for its clear commitment to upskilling, innovation and for playing a critical role in retaining high level auto work within the UK.

2025 also saw the introduction of the Employee Engagement Award, with Steel & Alloy Gonvarri Industries winning the inaugural accolade.

The steel and aluminium processing specialist demonstrated an understanding of employment issues and barriers, implementing a collective approach for improvement and delivering a ‘growth’ culture that works for both the company and the workforce.

President of the CBM Steve Morley, who delivered a keynote speech before the awards, concluded: “Our apprentices are the future of our sector, but we need to keep fighting to ensure we have an industry for them to excel in.

“There are so many bright minds and passionate manufacturing individuals coming through the ranks like James - now is the time to fight for their future and ensure the metals sector continues to play a critical role in daily life and UK GDP.”

The Confederation of British Metalforming represents the interests of more than 200 UK manufacturers of fasteners, forgings, pressings, cold rolled and sheet-metal products.

Its Awards were kindly sponsored by Crowe UK, Greenfields Energy Group, In-Comm Training, JLR and Enginuity.

For further information, please visit www.thecbm.co.uk or follow the CBM across its social channels.