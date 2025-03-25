Warwickshire pallet pooler IPP promotes Shelley Pierre to new European commercial network director role

Leading European pallet pooler IPP has promoted experienced supply chain professional Shelley Pierre to a transformative new role to drive growth across all its European regions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelley will be responsible for coordinating tendering and account management across all territories where IPP operates, in the UK and Ireland, Poland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Benelux and France.

Shelley, who has worked for IPP since 2011 from its UK&I headquarters in Coventry, steps up to the new European commercial network director role from her previous position of UK&I commercial director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role will be key for driving business growth and opportunities within the European market for Dutch family-owned business IPP, which provides sustainable rented wooden pallets to FMCG and industrial supply chains.

IPP has appointed experienced supply chain professional Shelley Pierre as European commercial network director.

Shelley will be responsible for ensuring excellent customer experience across borders and nurturing the raft of long-term partnerships established with existing IPP customers.

She will also be heavily involved with developing new digital products and services across IPP’s parent company Faber Group, which is headquartered in Eck en Wiel, an hour south-east of Utrecht.

Shelley said: “This new role is an opportunity to transform many parts of our European business including account management, contracting, pricing and importantly, the market-leading customer experience we offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means being collaborative, proactive and reactive in equal measure. We pride ourselves on being easy to work with, going the extra mile to support the robust supply chain our customers need to get products on the shelves in a timely manner.

“As we continue to grow, there is an increasing need to align our business operations across the many territories we operate in, to offer a single point of contact and seamless experience for our customers, who rely on the sustainable supply chains which are at the heart of our business.

“I’ve been working on building a commercial strategy during the transition of the role and look forward to delivering across the IPP division, as well as building, leading and developing a team of experts in IPP across Europe.”

IPP CEO Thomas Domson said: “It is my privilege to welcome Shelley in her new role as she takes on the leadership of our commercial portfolios and strategies across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shelley has a proven track record successfully creating and leading a customer-centric commercial stream in the UK&I, further supported by her wealth of valuable knowledge and experience in various supply chain roles.

“It’s an exciting time for our business as we continue our journey of creating value and sustainable impact for future generations. We wish Shelley a great success in her new role.”

For more information on IPP, visit www.ipp-pooling.com or search for IPP Pooling on LinkedIn.