Warwickshire photo printing company celebrates four wins at TIPA World Awards 2025

Leading photo printing company, CEWE, based in Warwick, has won four awards at the prestigious Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEWE products were named winners in four categories - Best Photo Book, Best Professional Printing App, Best Photo Service and Best Design & Technology - at the international awards, which recognise the best photo and imaging products of the year.

This year marks CEWE’s eighth consecutive win of the Best Photo Service category at the TIPA World Awards - and ninth time in the photo printing company’s history - an achievement unmatched by any other organisation in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners were selected during the annual General Assembly of TIPA members, held in Istanbul, Turkey. Editors and representatives from TIPA’s global network of print and online publications voted across 40 product categories to select this year’s winners.

Tell us your news

TIPA members awarded the 2025 TIPA World Award for Best Photo Book to the CEWE PHOTOBOOK with Panoramic Pages, which was recognised for its innovative inclusion of a double-sided, fold-out page. Ideally suited for city skylines, wide landscapes or group photos, the large format pages create a true ‘wow’ factor within any photo story.

CEWE’s Fineline Wall Calendar was named category winner for Best Photo Service. Combining minimalist design with eco-friendly materials and recycled paper, the product features a reusable wall mount made of high-quality black anodized metal, allowing for effortless updating of calendar pages and photos via a simple magnetic closure.

CEWE’s innovation was also celebrated in the Best Design & Technology category, which named the CEWE Smart Layout Concept as winner. This new intuitive concept allows customers to design their CEWE PHOTOBOOK and calendars with ease, directly from the CEWE mobile, desktop or web sites. The software uses AI technology to recognise the relevant image selections and creates a bespoke design suggestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEWE was also awarded the Best Professional Printing App prize for its CEWE Passport photo app, which will be available throughout the UK later this year. The innovative app transforms a smartphone into a mobile passport studio, allowing customers to take compliant, biometric passport photos anywhere and anytime, which can then be printed directly at a CEWE Photo station.

For over 30 years, TIPA has been selecting the best and most innovative new products in the international photography industry. The coveted TIPA World Awards recognise exceptional developments in imaging technology, product design and user experience across the professional, enthusiast and consumer markets.

Alongside its awards success, CEWE is also celebrating 20 years at its UK headquarters, located in Warwick, near Royal Leamington Spa, and the 20th anniversary of its iconic CEWE PHOTOBOOK product, one of the company’s most successful innovations.

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “We are delighted to take home four awards at this year’s TIPA World Awards, and for our products to be recognised and celebrated on an international stage. This marks our eighth consecutive win in the Best Photo Service category, which is a fantastic achievement and reflects the continued passion and dedication of our Warwick-based team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we celebrate 20 years at our UK headquarters, we maintain our strong focus on enabling people to create and preserve meaningful memories through our high-quality photo printing products and services, with industry-leading innovations that allow our customers to produce personalised and bespoke photo creations with ease.

“This prestigious recognition across our CEWE PHOTOBOOK, calendar, printing and design products reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality across all elements of our growing product range, as we continue to share the wonder of photography with our customers.”