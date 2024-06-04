Warwickshire property firm unveils four new businesses in major reorganisation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wigley Group has completed a huge restructure in a bid to drive growth

Warwickshire-based The Wigley Group has completed a strategic reorganisation of its portfolio – creating four new businesses – to drive growth, create opportunity and capture value.

Historically recognised as a commercial property specialist, Wigley has developed a diverse portfolio of assets and shareholdings over its 60-year history.

To enable growth across its portfolio, four new independent businesses have been established. Wigley will both support, and remain a major shareholder in each company, through Wigley Investment Holdings Ltd – a newly established investment holdings company.

By establishing the new group of companies, the Wigley portfolio will be empowered and focussed to create and capture long-term value.

The businesses – Waterloo Capital Ltd, Virtus Property Services Ltd, Tetra Real Estate Ltd, and Tyto Contracting Ltd – will deliver strategic investment, property management, asset management and development, and contracting and construction services, respectively.

The Wigley portfolio also includes Pi Gibralfaro, a Spanish property company, along with leisure, hospitality, and event space at Naunton Downs Estate Ltd in Gloucestershire.

Companies within the Wigley portfolio will continue to collaborate closely from the Group’s headquarters at Stockton House in Southam, Warwickshire.

Business support services for each portfolio company will be delivered by the newly formed Wigley Connect Ltd. However, each business will be managed independently, with oversight from an experienced Executive Board at Wigley Investment Holdings Ltd.

Robert Wigley, Chair of Wigley Investment Holdings Ltd, said:“Wigley has always evolved, from our beginnings as a highway contractor 60 years ago.

“As a result of that evolution, we enjoy shareholdings in a diverse range of assets, each with their own growth trajectories and opportunities. If we are to enable growth and capture value across our portfolio, it’s right that we empower independent leaders to take up the mantle, with the continued support and backing of the holdings company.

“We are privileged to be able to take a long-term view of growth, in the interests of our people and our shareholders. The next phase of our evolution will drive our success over the next 60 years and beyond.”

James Davies, Chief Executive Officer at Wigley Investment Holdings Ltd, said: “We have looked carefully at where we are now, as a business, and where we want to be over the next 10 years and beyond.

“It’s become clear that we have evolved from a property company into a business which invests in, and oversees, a diverse portfolio of assets and shareholdings. It’s the right time to organise and position ourselves to capitalise on this.

“By better focussing our assets across a portfolio of independent businesses, with empowered leaders, we can drive growth, create opportunities for our team, and continue to work positively with our customers, partners, and supply chain.