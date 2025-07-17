Warwickshire ranks in UK bankruptcy list as personal insolvency hits four-year high

New data reveals a 14% year-on-year rise in bankruptcies, with Northern counties leading the financial distress index. Consumer Behaviour Analyst weighs in on what’s driving the surge.

Insolvency is on the rise in the UK, and the hardest-hit areas are far from London.

New data from Hello Millions reveals that 117,963 individuals in England and Wales filed for bankruptcy in 2024, a 14.05% increase compared to the previous year. The numbers point to a growing regional divide in financial health, with Northern and Midlands regions experiencing the sharpest increases in insolvency.

Tyne and Wear leads the country with a bankruptcy rate of 0.2884% of its population, also recording the largest year-on-year increase at 27.53%. Other high-risk counties include Merseyside, Warwickshire, South Yorkshire, and Greater Manchester.

The latest figures signal deep structural imbalances across the UK. From housing insecurity to wage stagnation and high consumer debt, some regions are simply less financially resilient than others.

As living costs rise and real wages struggle to keep pace, the surge in bankruptcies could continue into 2025. For government bodies and financial institutions alike, this is a call to action.

Top 10 Counties with the Highest Bankruptcy Filing Rates

Rank County 2023 Filings 2024 Filings % Change 2024 / Population 1 Tyne and Wear 2,546 3,247 +27.53% 0.2884% 2 Merseyside 3,065 3,556 +16.02% 0.2499% 3 Warwickshire 1,165 1,481 +27.12% 0.2472% 4 South Yorkshire 2,872 3,275 +14.03% 0.2383% 5 Greater Manchester 5,377 6,148 +14.34% 0.2143% 6 West Midlands 4,893 5,923 +21.05% 0.2031% 7 Suffolk 1,379 1,541 +11.75% 0.2019% 8 Norfolk 1,570 1,846 +17.58% 0.2010% 9 West Sussex 1,410 1,671 +18.51% 0.1888% 10 Lancashire 2,389 2,822 +18.12% 0.1842%

Key County Highlights

Tyne and Wear : A struggling post-industrial economy combined with high consumer debt has pushed insolvency to nearly 3 in every 1,000 residents: the highest rate in the country.

: A struggling post-industrial economy combined with high consumer debt has pushed insolvency to nearly 3 in every 1,000 residents: the highest rate in the country. Merseyside : A long-standing area of economic deprivation, Merseyside’s rising filings reflect limited access to financial support and wage growth.

: A long-standing area of economic deprivation, Merseyside’s rising filings reflect limited access to financial support and wage growth. Warwickshire : The sharp 27.12% increase suggests growing financial distress even in previously stable counties, possibly linked to housing and energy costs.

: The sharp 27.12% increase suggests growing financial distress even in previously stable counties, possibly linked to housing and energy costs. South Yorkshire : Despite some regeneration projects, personal financial resilience remains low, especially outside of Sheffield.

: Despite some regeneration projects, personal financial resilience remains low, especially outside of Sheffield. Greater Manchester: With over 6,000 filings, this is the most populous entry in the top 5, showing how large urban centres are not immune to personal financial collapse.

Tips on How to Avoid Bankruptcy

1. Get Ahead of the Curve

Don’t wait until missed payments stack up. Speak to creditors early, as many will offer payment plans or hardship options.

2. Track Spending Ruthlessly

Use budgeting apps or spreadsheets to monitor income vs. expenses. Look for “silent subscriptions” draining money each month.

3. Prioritise High-Interest Debt

Tackle credit card debt before anything else. Compounding interest can spiral quickly.

4. Know Your Rights

Understand the differences between bankruptcy, IVAs, and DROs (Debt Relief Orders), and which is right for your situation.

5. Ask for Help

Free financial advice is available through StepChange, National Debtline, or Citizens Advice.

"When bankruptcy rates rise this quickly, especially in specific pockets of the UK, we must move beyond individual blame and look at structural causes. It’s tempting to chalk it up to poor financial literacy, but we’re seeing a broader issue: the cost of living is outpacing incomes, particularly in areas outside of the Southeast.

Metropolitan counties like Tyne and Wear or Merseyside have been hit hard by inflation, high housing costs, and insecure employment. Many residents rely on short-term debt to cover essentials, and when interest rates rise or unexpected bills hit, insolvency becomes unavoidable.

Bankruptcy is also still heavily stigmatised. People delay seeking help for fear of shame, which only worsens their situation. The longer someone waits, the fewer options they have, and the more damage is done to their financial and mental well-being.

I advocate for early intervention, employer-backed financial education, and better access to low-cost debt consolidation. The sooner people are empowered to take action, the fewer will reach the point of no return,” says Consumer Behaviour Analyst, Joerg Nottebaumfrom Hello Millions.