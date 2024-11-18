Warwickshire recruitment firm is top company to work for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pertemps has been named as one of the best companies to work for in the UK for the 18th year running.

In the latest Best Companies to Work For listing, Pertemps, was placed 12th in the large companies category, making it the number one recruitment company in this category.

It is also the longest-standing recruitment firm in the list and one of only two businesses that has been there since the awards began 18 years ago.

In addition, the Meriden-based business, which has a branch in Warwick Street, Leamington, retained its three-star, world-class rating for employee engagement.

Pertemps CEO Steve West

Pertemps Network Group CEO Steve West: “I couldn’t be prouder of this achievement, and would like to thank all my colleagues for helping us reach our highest-ever placing, and for being recognised as one of the top companies to work for in the UK.

“At our core, we are a people business, and we must constantly strive to ensure that we provide the best possible environment for our colleagues to grow, prosper and be the best version of themselves.

“Our people are what sets us apart and they shape the services we provide to candidates and clients. They truly make Pertemps unique and, without them, we would be just another recruitment company.

“This accolade, along with the Princess Royal Training Award, underpins that Pertemps places its people at the heart of everything it does.

“Best Companies is voted for by our people, so is a huge endorsement of the work we continue to do to ensure that we are a business that invests in, and engages with, our staff.”

Further evidence of Pertemps valuing the contribution and loyalty of its people came last month when it awarded more than 6.5 million share options to staff as part of its commitment through the Employee Benefit Trust (EBT), ensuring that its people continue to be invested in its future.

For more information, visit pertemps.co.uk