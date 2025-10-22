Warwickshire site manager wins major construction award

A Cala Homes Chiltern site manager has been awarded the Seal of Excellence Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC) West Regional Awards.

Ryan Lewis, site manager for Cala Homes at Fernleigh Park in Long Marston, Warwickshire, won the Pride in the Job award in June of this year, which put him in the running to win this Seal of Excellence award.

This award means that Ryan and his team at Fernleigh Park have been recognised for demonstrating exceptional standards in site management.

The Seal of Excellence is only awarded to a small group of the ‘Quality Award’ winners in each region of the NHBC Pride in the Job competition. Sites are judged on criteria including consistency, leadership, and technical expertise by a panel including NHBC regional directors and an independent external judge. This prestigious award recognises the continued dedication and high standards of the site managers chosen from an initial pool of thousands.

Ryan Lewis, site manager for Cala Homes at Fernleigh Park, said: “It’s amazing to receive the Seal of Excellence award. This award reflects the dedication shown by all of my colleagues at Cala Homes Fernleigh Park. I’m extremely grateful and look forward to the Supreme Awards in London in January.”

Kevin Chapple construction director at Cala Chiltern, commented: “Huge congratulations to Ryan on this impressive win at this year’s Seal of Excellence Quality Awards. This is a highly regarded industry accolade, which is evident in the hard work he carries out daily, ensuring our developments and their communities are held to the highest standards.”