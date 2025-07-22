Warwickshire site manager wins prestigious award

A Cala Homes Chiltern site manager has been awarded the Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

This is the fifth time Ryan Lewis, site manager for Cala Homes at Fernleigh Park in Long Marston Warwickshire, has won the reputable accolade.

The annual awards, now in its 45th year, are widely considered as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, and is run by the NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance. The highly regarded awards celebrate outstanding work and commitment to ensuring the highest quality across the sector.

Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 450 winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites, representing the top five per cent of UK site managers.

Ryan Lewis, site manager for Cala Homes at Fernleigh Park. Photo: Cala Homes

Ryan Lewis will now go on to the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with regional winners then eligible to scoop the national Supreme Award title in January 2026.

Ryan Lewis, site manager for Cala Homes’ at Fernleigh Park said: “It's amazing to be receiving the Pride in the Job award for the fifth consecutive year. It’s a true testament to the commitment shown by the wider team and the trades we have at Fernleigh Park. The teams passion and dedication to building quality homes for our customers shines through these awards and I'm extremely grateful. I look forward to the Pride in the Job awards in autumn and hopefully progressing further.”

John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Homes Chiltern, commented: “Congratulations to Ryan on another great win at this year’s Pride in the Job Quality Awards. This is a highly regarded accolade which is evident to the hard work he carries out daily, ensuring our site and its teams, including our subcontractor partners, achieve the highest standards for our customers and communities.

“On behalf of everyone at Cala Chiltern, we wish Ryan the best of luck for the next stage.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to Ryan, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Fernleigh Park, which is only a short drive from Stratford-upon-Avon’s bustling town centre, has only two four-bedroom homes remaining at its development. These homes form part of a garden village offering 52 acres dedicated to green open spaces and outdoor amenities that include nature trails, allotments, a community orchard, woods, and play parks.