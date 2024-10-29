Warwickshire solar power firm brings warm future for local school

Installation underway at Alcester Grammar School

Leading Warwickshire green energy specialists Stratford Energy Solutions are delivering a pioneering project which will save a local school more than £1M.

Solar panels are being installed at Alcester Grammar School by the company, which specialises in harnessing the power of the sun to generate and store electricity for both commercial premises and private homes.

It’s estimated that the new system will pay for itself within four years – meeting a third of all the school’s energy needs and saving around £3,000 a month.

Alcester Grammar School Principal, Rachel Thorpe said: “This is a significant investment for the school, but the money spent will be recouped fairly quickly through utility cost savings. In addition, the green energy will help to combat climate change and safeguard the future for all of us, especially our students.”

Mark Newbury, Facilities Manager at Alcester Grammar (left), with Stratford Energy’s Giles Pearce and one of the 300+ solar panels.

The school has already cut its energy usage by replacing 2,500 traditional light fittings with LED ones. The solar power will further reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 20 tonnes every year – equivalent to planting more than 1,000 trees.

The project, which is costing more than £100,000, has been part-funded by an energy efficiency grant from the Government. The school’s governors have decided to use capital reserves to make up the difference.

Very few schools have embraced green energy on such a scale. Stratford Energy was chosen to carry out the project because of their expertise in the field. The company has taken the bold decision to install more than 320 solar panels on the school’s sports hall, even though it has a curved roof.

The company’s Head of Sales Giles Pearce said: “This is the best location for the panels. It gives us some extra things to think about, but we love a challenge! The projected benefits of this project are really significant and show what solar power has to offer. We’re passionate about promoting the use of green energy and look forward to similar ventures with other schools.”

The project will also have an educational use. Digital screens in the school will show in real time how much electricity is being generated.

The high-quality solar panels are equipped to deal with all weathers, meet international standards and can withstand the damaging effects of ammonia, light, salt and high voltages. Produced by SOLARWATT Technologies, they come with a 25-year guarantee.

Over that period, the school is predicted to cut its energy costs by well over £1m. The carbon saved every year will be more than that produced by a car driving four times around the Earth.

Neal Goddard, SOLARWATT’s Managing Director, said: “Public sector and educational authorities consistently choose our panels for their exceptional quality, performance and comprehensive warranties.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this project and highly impressed by the ingenuity demonstrated by our partners, Stratford Energy, in installing our panels on a cambered roof. Given the huge savings involved, we hope other schools will consider taking this important step.”

The installation work has been deliberately scheduled to take place during Alcester Grammar’s two-week half-term. Solar power will be generated for the school as soon as the work is completed in early November.