Warwickshire supply chain business IPP makes two senior leadership appointments

One of Europe’s leading poolers of sustainable wooden pallets has appointed two members of staff to its senior leadership team.

IPP, which has its UK&I headquarters in Coventry, has appointed Martin Stacey to head of contracting and Andrew Lee to head of commercial accounts. Both report to UK&I senior commercial development manager Demi Crabbe.

Martin will oversee a team of six employees and is responsible for all contracting aspects of the business, including pricing, quotes and onboarding customers.

He said: “This role is a great opportunity to ensure customers continue to receive the high service they expect from IPP together with mitigating any contracting risks to IPP, while growing the business and its in-house offering even further.

“Previously I’ve worked in heavily regulated industries looking at pricing, contract negotiations and developing current business offerings. I feel I am well situated to help make sure we develop the contracting team here at IPP, making it the best it can be to help the business achieve its ambitious growth plans.”

Andrew has more than 20 years' experience in pallets and is responsible for the account managers and business development team. His role will primarily focus on commercial account management and sales processes, while seeking new opportunities through the existing and new customer base.

Andrew said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting our existing clients and building on the strong partnerships already in place.

“With IPP’s ambitious growth plans, I believe that our success starts with deepening customer relationships, collaboration and ensuring retention to create a solid platform for growth. I’m also excited to lead the business development team to increase our pipeline and to introduce IPP’s services to new customers and helping to grow the business further.”

Demi said: “Martin and Andrew have a wealth of experience and knowledge and are the perfect fit to head up our talented contracting and commercial accounts teams.

“We are hugely excited to see both teams continue to grow under their leadership.”

Martin and Andrew’s appointment is the latest in a busy year of senior leadership hires and promotions at IPP, which is one of Europe’s leading poolers of pallets and boxes in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and industrial supply chains.

Demi Crabbe was promoted to senior commercial development manager from head of contracting, after former UK&I commercial director Shelley Pierre was promoted to European commercial network director for the Dutch-owned family business.

For more information on IPP, visit www.ipp-pooling.com or search for IPP Pooling on LinkedIn.