Warwickshire women in business come together to champion sustainability

Nadine Hummert, founder of luxury lifestyle brand Equilibrium Lifestyle, has joined forces with two female-led Warwickshire businesses to showcase the power of collaboration, creativity and conscious living.

Partnering with boutique owner Rebecca Tracey and pattern designer Rakha Madahar, Nadine is weaving together wellness, design and sustainability to create beautiful, meaningful products that celebrate local talent and a shared commitment to a greener future. And this Zero Waste Week, running from the 1st until the 5th of September, this couldn’t be more crucial for our local and wider community.

In Stratford-upon-Avon, Nadine has partnered with Rebecca Tracey, whose boutique is known for its natural candles, essential oils and commitment to reducing waste through an in-store recycling scheme. Their collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that small, mindful choices can have a big impact – whether that’s through daily wellness rituals or choosing products made with care for people and the planet. By bringing together Rebecca’s calming scents and Nadine’s handmade sustainable textiles, the pair are creating simple ways to weave sustainability and wellbeing into everyday life.

“Working with Rebecca has been such an inspiring process. By bringing together our two businesses , we’ve created simple wellbeing rituals that encourage moments of calm and care. It’s about showing that everyday routines can be both sustainable and nurturing. Collaborations like this remind me how powerful it is when local women in business support each other to create something meaningful,” said Nadine.

Nadine and Rebecca. Photo: Equilibrium Lifestyle

Nadine has also joined forces with Rakha Madahar, the creative force behind the award-winning business desgn.prnt. Inspired by her South Asian heritage, as well as the colours and textures of nature, Rakha creates patterns that celebrate culture, identity and joy. For this collaboration, Nadine selected one of Rakha’s vibrant designs to be printed on organic cotton poplin, creating a sustainable fabric now used in Equilibrium Lifestyle’s handmade eye pillows. The partnership began with Nadine’s search for beautiful organic cotton poplin for her eye pillows, which led to the idea of custom-printing one of Rakha’s vibrant designs. What started as a practical solution has since grown into a collaboration rooted in shared artistic vision and a commitment to ethical materials and thoughtful production.

“Collaborating with Rakha has been a wonderful opportunity to bring art and sustainability together. Her patterns are full of life and meaning, and seeing them come to life on organic cotton for my eye pillows has been incredibly rewarding. This collaboration isn’t just about creating beautiful products – it’s about celebrating creativity, supporting local women in business and showing how mindful design can make a positive impact," added Nadine.

Together, these collaborations demonstrate the strength and creativity of Warwickshire’s women in business and how local partnerships can make a meaningful difference. By combining wellbeing, design and sustainability, Nadine, Rebecca and Rakha are creating products that are beautiful, thoughtful and kind to the planet. Wellbeing ritual bundles and eye pillows will be available on the Equilibrium Lifestyle website and in Rebecca’s boutique, giving people the chance to experience their mindfully, locally crafted creations firsthand.

For more information, visit the Equilibrium Lifestyle website.