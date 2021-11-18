Warwickshire's Coombe Abbey hopeful for the future after seeing business bounce back

Pictured (left to right) Tom Mongan, Hazel Pilling, Stephanie Taylor.

A four-star Warwickshire hotel is feeling optimistic about the future after seeing business bounce back strongly since Covid restrictions lifted.

Coombe Abbey Hotel has welcomed a range of staff back from furlough and has hired many more as the events and hospitality sector has begun to recover from 18 months of restrictions.

And now the hotel is also looking to improve what it can offer to visitors with exciting plans on the horizon.

Sales director Stephanie Taylor, who recently joined Coombe Abbey Hotel after working in hospitality for more than 10 years, said demand was on the rise.

She said: “We’re in a much better position after restrictions were eased than we previously anticipated. Obviously when everything locked down in March 2020, no one knew what the outcome was going to be.

“But since restrictions have eased, we have come back strongly. We’ve held lots of weddings that we had to cancel originally, afternoon teas have sold well every day, and our Haunted Halloween Banquet coming up shortly has sold out.

“What’s particularly great is that we’ve been able to attract a lot of new staff and have seen many return from furlough. We take great care in ensuring our staff are well-looked after and are valued here, and there’s also the attraction of working in such a beautiful hotel.

“Alongside this, I think businesses that have done well during Covid are those that have diversified. We have the hotel and grounds, but we also have Go Ape, our cafes, play area,

and florists too.

“We’re also soon to be adding more attractions in the very near future, which should give visitors even more reasons to come in and stay for longer.”

Stephanie was visited at Coombe Abbey by Tom Mongan, president of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, along with Hazel Pilling, membership manager at the

chamber.

The pair heard how Coombe Abbey was planning to build on the recovery.

Hazel said: “We help Coombe Abbey Hotel maintain its high profile through regular sharing of its events through our own social media channels and promotions, and we will continue to do so as it holds new events and opens new attractions.

“We’ve also been in regular contact with the hotel throughout the pandemic and beyond, and have been able to get Stephanie on some fantastic networking events where she’s already made some very useful business connections in her short time with the business.