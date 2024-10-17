Warwickshire's IPP graded in top 1% of industry for sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parent company of one of the UK’s most progressive logistics providers has been rewarded with a sustainability award, putting it in the top one per cent of the industry for the fourth consecutive year.

IPP’s parent company Faber Group has been awarded the 2024 EcoVadis Platinum rating, which acknowledges its commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

IPP, which is headquartered in Meriden, near Coventry, is a leading supplier of sustainable wooden pallets and boxes for FMCG and industrial supply chains.

Alongside the other businesses in the Faber Group, IPP has been recognised by EcoVadis for its performance against 21 criteria related to environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

It’s the fourth year in a row the group has received the top EcoVadis ranking of platinum.

Ingrid Faber, CEO of Faber Group, said: “I’m proud to see our consistent efforts to further enhance our sustainability performance have been recognised for the fourth year in a row by EcoVadis.

“This achievement is the result of the collective actions colleagues in all our divisions undertake to further reduce the footprint of our circular load carrier pooling business.

“The nature of our business is in itself already very sustainable and supports our customers in reducing their footprint by using reusable load carriers on a pay-per use base.”

Shelley Pierre, commercial director of IPP UK, added: “Together with our partners in the supply chain, we continually challenge ourselves to keep reducing the footprint in our own logistics and optimise the usage lifespan of our load carriers.

“Being part of the top one per cent tier of EcoVadis Platinum proves we are able to keep delivering on that challenge – it underlines that sustainability is at the core of our business.”

IPP has set a target to become net-zero by 2045 following the publication of Faber Group’s first sustainability report earlier last year.

For more information on IPP, visit www.ipp-pooling.com or search for IPP Pooling on LinkedIn.