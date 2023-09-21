Water conservation charity boosted by Amazon donation

A charity that cares for canals, rivers and reservoirs has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby.

Launched in 2012, the Canal & River Trust looks after a 2,000-mile-long, 200-year-old network of canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks in England and Wales, including the Oxford Canal that runs through Rugby. The charity is also responsible for bridges, tunnels, aqueducts, museums and archive collections.

The donation will go towards maintaining the canals that serve the local community.

James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, said:

“We are pleased to be supporting the Canal & River Trust with this donation. We value their work, looking after the waterways that we enjoy.”

Terry Hodgetts from the Canal & River Trust said:

“I’d like to thank Amazon for this donation. Support like this means we can protect and maintain our waterways. Donations help us preserve living waterways that enrich the lives of individuals across the country.”

“As a charity with increasing cost pressures, it’s important we secure external investment to help us restore, protect and preserve our historic waterways to ensure that we don’t see the decline that took place in the early 20th century.”

The Canal & River Trust received this donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

