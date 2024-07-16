Waterway charity welcomes donation from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Canal & River Trust has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby.

The Canal & River Trust looks after a 2,000-mile network of canals and navigable river, helping to connect many of the UK’s urban and rural areas. The charity maintains and manages many of the nation’s 250-year-old bridges, locks, reservoirs and towpaths ensuring they are in working condition, as well as helping wildlife and providing people with access to open spaces.

Terry Hodgetts, who is the Business and Corporate Engagement Partner at the Canal & River Trust, said:

“I’d like to thank Amazon for this donation. As a charity support like this is invaluable and helps with our vital work to protect and maintain our historic waterways which enrich the lives of millions of people across the country.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.