Waterways firm makes a splash with marina improvements

An Atherstone-based waterways business has made a splash by making improvements at a marina which it bought last year.

The Rothen Group – owned by husband and wife Ian and Charlotte Rothen – acquired Fazeley Marina, near Tamworth, in August.

The company’s main business is carrying out maintenance work across the canal network and, since acquiring the marina, it has been busy carrying out extensive works to improve it.

Works have included bolstering facilities for the use of those mooring their boats there, as well as improvements on the waterway itself.

An aerial view of Fazeley Marina, which was acquired by The Rothen Group last year

Charlotte said: “We already owned Mancetter marina near Atherstone, where the company is based, and were looking to add a second marina in a strategic location to our portfolio.

“Fazeley Marina is on the junction of the Birmingham and Fazeley canals, so was ideal. We invested a lot in Mancetter marina, and our plan was always to do the same at Fazeley.”

The Rothen Group’s canal maintenance work across the canal network includes tasks such as piling, dredging the waterways and maintaining canal banks, towpaths, steps, bridges and more.

The company held the contract to maintain Fazeley Marina when it belonged to its previous owners, so it was well positioned to continue making the necessary improvements after acquiring it.

Charlotte Rothen of The Rothen Group with Nick Watts from Blythe Liggins Solicitors, who worked together on the acquisition of Fazeley Marina. Pictured at Mancetter Marina, where The Rothen Group is based.

Charlotte said: “Fazeley Marina has 70 berths, good car parking and services such as toilets and showers, and we’ve added washing and drying facilities to the services provided. Boat owners either use the marina to store their boats, ready to take them out, or to live on them for short periods, so good facilities are important.

“We worked on the jetties to make them good as a quick fix, as they were falling apart, and we’ve made various improvements on the waterway itself. Our aim will be to undertake full jetty replacement over the summer months to give a long-lasting solution.”

The Rothen Group worked with Leamington Spa-based Blythe Liggins Solicitors to secure the deal to acquire Fazeley Marina. Charlotte said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Blythe Liggins, and the company has worked with us as we have grown.

“Nick Watts from Blythe Liggins worked with us to secure our first marina, so it was great to have him on board to help with the acquisition of our second.”

For more information about The Rothen Group, visit www.therothengroup.co.uk and to find out more about Blythe Liggins Solicitors, visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk.