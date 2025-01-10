'We always want to keep things fresh and exciting': New year, new menu for Rugby restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run restaurant in Rugby has introduced a brand new menu for the new year.

The Tuning Fork, based at Dollman Farm in Houlton, is run by local family The Enticotts, who have had several other successful businesses in Rugby.

Hayden Ashby, head chef, said: “We know people love our food here at The Tuning Fork, but we always want to keep things fresh and exciting, so we decided to give our menus a bit of a revamp.

"Some of our most popular dishes remain, but we’ve focused on keeping things simple and appealing for everyone, doing the classics, but doing them well.”

Some of the new items on the menu.

The new evening menu features dishes from black angus steaks to market fish specials, as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Starters feature truffle mac’n’cheese, barbecue ribs and a blooming onion to share, while desserts and nibbles are also on offer.

A new lunch menu offers a selection of burritos as well as burgers, steaks, salads and light dishes such as Indonesian style satay or citrus and miso avocado on sourdough.

There is also a ‘four-step lunch’ option, which allows you to build your own dish choosing your protein from a selection of meat or veggie options, then adding from a selection of salads, a flavour to dress it with, and a chips option too.

Breakfast options range from a full English breakfast to eggs Benedict, French toast, pancake stacks and healthier options likeporridge and granola.

There is also a children’s menu available.

Hayden added: “We still have our own unique twist on some dishes, and love playing around with influences from around the world, but we also are the place to come if you just want a really decent steak, cooked right, or a brilliant burger using the best ingredients.

“Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we’ve got you covered and we can’t wait to introduce everyone from Rugby and further afield to our great new dishes.”

The new breakfast menu will be available from January 13, and the evening menu from January 17. Booking is advised.