'We are absolutely thrilled': Trip Advisor award for Kilsby pub
The Red Lion won Trip Advisor’s Travellers Choice award.
“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Alistair Murray Nichols, General Manager.
“Our team works incredibly hard to provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere and top-quality food and drink for our guests. To know that our visitors appreciate and recognise our efforts is truly an honour.”
This means the Red Lion Kilsby is among the top 10% of all listings on Trip Advisor, demonstrating a commitment to hospitality excellence.
Alistair said: “I want to thank all our customers who have left reviews in 2024 and our team who have all worked so hard to achieve this win.”
