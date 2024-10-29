'We are forever proud of Jamie': Rugby mum unveils 200th defibrillator in son's memory

A Rugby mum who set up a charity in memory of her ‘precious boy’ has just unveiled her 200th defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naomi Issitt set up an appeal to buy defibrillators after the death of her son Jamie.

Her 18-year-old son had a cardiac arrest in 2022 and later died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest piece of life-saving equipment is now up and running in Dunchurch.

Unveiling the 200th defibrillator in Dunchurch. Picture: Ian Maxwell.

Naomi said: “When we first started raising funds just after we lost Jamie it was really only to buy one cabinet and get one accessible defibrillator.

"Suddenly, it just grew and grew. Then last October, we hit the 100 mark and this year we’ve hit another another 100.”

But Naomi has no plans of stopping her campaign and is on a mission to help save others from suffering the same heartache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll just continue to campaign and we will just continue to try and spread that heart safety across the Midlands and all over the country if

Naomi unveiled the 200th defibrillator at Kitchens Inc in Dunchurch. Picture: Ian Maxwell.

we can,” she added.

“We are forever proud of Jamie and so so grateful to everyone who has supported us, not just with number 200, but with every single defibrillator that’s been purchased and installed in memory of our precious boy.”

She said she didn’t dare to dream her charity would be so successful.

“Not in a million years did I think we’d be installing our 200th defibrillator,” Naomi added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The priority is keeping Jamie’s memory alive and keeping his legacy going.”

“We’re just very proud that we’ve been able to raise enough funds and continue campaigning until we reached number 200.

"We’re not stopping. We’ll just carry on and hopefully we’ll be at 300 very soon.”

To find out more, visit OurJay Foundation on Facebook or https://www.ourjay.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorcha Moore helped write this article for the Rugby Advertiser as part of her work experience placement. She’s a student at Rugby High School who wants to be a journalist.

Thanks to Ian Maxwell for providing the photographs.