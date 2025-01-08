'We are making a difference, one child at a time': Rugby schoolgirl helps less-fortunate

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:43 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 14:45 GMT
A Rugby schoolgirl is making a difference to less-fortunate children overseas.

Kym-Lee McCullough’s daughter Kittie-Rhiannon, ten, is following in her mum’s footsteps by supporting the No Child Left Behind project.

Money is being raised to help educate children in Tanzania.

Kittie-Rhiannon has been making and selling bracelets and other items to sponsor a child.

Kittie-Rhiannon sells items to help the charity.
Kittie-Rhiannon sells items to help the charity.

Kym-Lee said: “I’m incredibly proud of my daughter who has raised £260 so far.

"Her kindness and determination are truly inspiring.”

Kittie-Rhiannon was disappointed to not hit her target of £400.

“To make up the rest she has pledged to do what she can,” her mum added.

"She has even written a contract for me to take it out of her birthday and Christmas funds.”

If you would like to donate to the family’s fundraising, message Kym-Lee McCullough’s on Facebook.

