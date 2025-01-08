'We are making a difference, one child at a time': Rugby schoolgirl helps less-fortunate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby schoolgirl is making a difference to less-fortunate children overseas.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kym-Lee McCullough’s daughter Kittie-Rhiannon, ten, is following in her mum’s footsteps by supporting the No Child Left Behind project.

Money is being raised to help educate children in Tanzania.

Kittie-Rhiannon has been making and selling bracelets and other items to sponsor a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kittie-Rhiannon sells items to help the charity.

Kym-Lee said: “I’m incredibly proud of my daughter who has raised £260 so far.

"Her kindness and determination are truly inspiring.”

Kittie-Rhiannon was disappointed to not hit her target of £400.

“To make up the rest she has pledged to do what she can,” her mum added.

"She has even written a contract for me to take it out of her birthday and Christmas funds.”

If you would like to donate to the family’s fundraising, message Kym-Lee McCullough’s on Facebook.