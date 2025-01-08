'We are making a difference, one child at a time': Rugby schoolgirl helps less-fortunate
Kym-Lee McCullough’s daughter Kittie-Rhiannon, ten, is following in her mum’s footsteps by supporting the No Child Left Behind project.
Money is being raised to help educate children in Tanzania.
Kittie-Rhiannon has been making and selling bracelets and other items to sponsor a child.
Kym-Lee said: “I’m incredibly proud of my daughter who has raised £260 so far.
"Her kindness and determination are truly inspiring.”
Kittie-Rhiannon was disappointed to not hit her target of £400.
“To make up the rest she has pledged to do what she can,” her mum added.
"She has even written a contract for me to take it out of her birthday and Christmas funds.”
If you would like to donate to the family’s fundraising, message Kym-Lee McCullough’s on Facebook.
