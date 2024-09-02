'We are on the right path': Rugby and Lutterworth mayors join for launch of new dementia group
Home Instead Rugby is behind the Dementia Awareness and Support Coffee Meet-Up, aimed at providing a welcoming space for individuals seeking advice and support.
The first Forget Me Not session took place recently at The Wycliff Rooms in George Street, Lutterworth.
Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and Lutterworth Mayor Robert Coleman were guests on the day.
Shona Hughes, Marketing & Recruitment Manager at Home Instead Rugby, said: “We are thrilled to announce the successful launch of our inaugural ‘Forget Me Not Coffee Meet-Up’.
“Our goal was to bring together members of the community to foster connection, share resources, and provide support to those affected by dementia. It exceeded our expectations.
“The positive feedback from attendees reassures us that we are on the right path.”
Staff hope to hold future events to further strengthen the support network for those impacted by dementia.
“We were honored to have the Mayors of Ruby and Lutterworth join us for this special occasion,” added Shona.
“They expressed their appreciation for the event and commended our ongoing efforts to raise awareness and provide essential support services.”
