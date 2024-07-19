'We are proud of what we achieved together' - Helping breast cancer patients in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Breast cancer patients will benefit from an afternoon tea event at a Rugby care business.

Guests enjoyed lively conversations and tasty treats at Home Instead Rugby to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

“We are incredibly proud of what we achieved together,” said Shona Hughes, Marketing & Recruitment Manager at Home Instead Rugby.

“It was a lovely day spent for a truly great cause. The support from our community means so much to us and to those affected by breast cancer.”

The event raised £425.