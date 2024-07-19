'We are proud of what we achieved together' - Helping breast cancer patients in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 17:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Breast cancer patients will benefit from an afternoon tea event at a Rugby care business.

Guests enjoyed lively conversations and tasty treats at Home Instead Rugby to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

“We are incredibly proud of what we achieved together,” said Shona Hughes, Marketing & Recruitment Manager at Home Instead Rugby.

“It was a lovely day spent for a truly great cause. The support from our community means so much to us and to those affected by breast cancer.”

The event raised £425.

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice