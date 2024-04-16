Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rising football stars of the future in Rugby have just celebrated winning their second trophy in as many years.

Rugby borough Girls u9s Lionesses fought out a hard one nil victory over the Hinckley Borough team on Sunday.

Coaches Justin Puwar and Dan Mallinson praised the players who brought the Leicestershire Women’s and Girl’s u9 Gold League Cup back to Kilsby Lane.

The girls celebrate their win.

The winning goal came from the penalty spot, converted by team captain Violeta Vreto.

The player of the match was awarded to Lioness Ava-Rose Reeve.