We are the champions! Rugby girls celebrate football trophy win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rising football stars of the future in Rugby have just celebrated winning their second trophy in as many years.
Rugby borough Girls u9s Lionesses fought out a hard one nil victory over the Hinckley Borough team on Sunday.
Coaches Justin Puwar and Dan Mallinson praised the players who brought the Leicestershire Women’s and Girl’s u9 Gold League Cup back to Kilsby Lane.
The winning goal came from the penalty spot, converted by team captain Violeta Vreto.
The player of the match was awarded to Lioness Ava-Rose Reeve.
Both coaches expressed their pride in all of the girls for their achievement and for their commitment and attitude over another successful season.