'We are working hard to re-open Bar 29': Closure of another Rugby pub

Another Rugby pub has closed its doors – for now.

The licensees of Bar 29, in Sheep Street, have left the business.

Now the search is on for an ‘experienced, dynamic’ person to take the helm.

A spokesperson at Admiral Taverns, who own Bar 29, said: "We are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees run sustainable pub businesses, however, there are inevitably instances where we part ways with our licensees.

Bar 29 in Rugby. Picture: Admiral Taverns.

"In the case of Bar 29, the licensees have taken the decision to leave the business so we'd like to take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work over the last 12-months and we wish them the very best for the future.

"Whilst Bar 29 is currently closed, we are working hard to reopen it as soon as possible and are currently recruiting for a passionate new licensee(s) to take over this extremely popular community pub. Located in the town centre of Rugby, the pub is a known sports and live music venue and attracts high footfall, especially at the weekend thanks to its late-night license. We're looking for an experienced, dynamic individual(s) who has a strong vision for the site. Anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321 171."

Nigel Jones, who lives in Rugby, said: “I’m surprised Bar 29 has lasted as long as it has as it was empty most of the time.

"Nobody wants to see pub and other businesses shut, but in some cases it’s inevitable.”