'We can make significant impact': Dementia awareness and support at new community group in Lutterworth
Home Instead Rugby is behind the Dementia Awareness and Support Coffee Meet-Up, aimed at providing a welcoming space for individuals seeking advice and support.
The first Forget Me Not session will be held on Thursday, August 29 from 12pm-2pm, at The Wycliff Rooms, Community Room, George Street, Lutterworth.
Each meet-up will offer expert advice, support networks, educational resources and community engagement.
"We believe that by creating a regular, accessible space for discussion and support, we can make a significant positive impact on the lives of those affected by dementia,” said Shona Hughes, Marketing & Recruitment Manager for Home Instead.
"This coffee meet-up is not just for those directly impacted by dementia, but for anyone in the community who wants to learn more and contribute to a more informed and compassionate society.”
The Dementia Awareness and Support Coffee Meet-Up will be held on the last Thursday of the Month of each month at The Wycliff Rooms. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free of charge. All are welcome to attend, and no prior registration is required.
For more information, contact Shona Hughes at (01455) 247100 or [email protected].
