'We can make significant impact': Dementia awareness and support at new community group in Lutterworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new community group is being launched in Lutterworth to help people with dementia and their families.

Home Instead Rugby is behind the Dementia Awareness and Support Coffee Meet-Up, aimed at providing a welcoming space for individuals seeking advice and support.

The first Forget Me Not session will be held on Thursday, August 29 from 12pm-2pm, at The Wycliff Rooms, Community Room, George Street, Lutterworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each meet-up will offer expert advice, support networks, educational resources and community engagement.

Warm welcome guaranteed from staff at Home Instead.

"We believe that by creating a regular, accessible space for discussion and support, we can make a significant positive impact on the lives of those affected by dementia,” said Shona Hughes, Marketing & Recruitment Manager for Home Instead.

"This coffee meet-up is not just for those directly impacted by dementia, but for anyone in the community who wants to learn more and contribute to a more informed and compassionate society.”

The Dementia Awareness and Support Coffee Meet-Up will be held on the last Thursday of the Month of each month at The Wycliff Rooms. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free of charge. All are welcome to attend, and no prior registration is required.