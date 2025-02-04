'We continue to work towards heart safety across communities': Could you take part in Rugby's pancake race?

A day of pancake-themed fun is taking place in Rugby – and you’re invited to take part.

Families, individuals and businesses can get involved in traditional pancake races to help raise funds for the OurJay Foundation.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 1, between noon and 3pm, and is being organised by Rugby Rokeby Lions and Rugby First.

Races are planned in Rugby town centre – High Street and Sheep Street – and are just one of the pancake-themed activities taking place on the day that also include pancake tossing and throwing, a trail and face-painting.

Anyone can take part in the races by signing up on the day or register in advance.

Frying pans and pancakes are provided with all proceeds from the event going to the OurJay Foundation. Fancy dress is welcome, with certificates for all those that take part and prizes for the winners.

Gill Nelson, President of Rugby Rokeby Lions said: “It would be great to see as many people as possible take part in the races or come along and cheer people on. Not only will the races be fun, but they are also a great way of raising funds and awareness around the OurJay Foundation. "

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the event again and would encourage everyone, including local businesses to get involved. All monies raised will go to the OurJay Foundation for the purchase of a defibrillator to be located in Rugby town centre.

"Town centre events like this are great for bringing people into the town centre, which ultimately benefits the wider town centre economy in terms of spend, awareness and footfall. Thank you as always for Rugby Borough Council’s support of the event.”

Naomi Issitt, who set up the OurJay Foundation in memory of her teenage son Jamie, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Rugby Rokeby Lions and Rugby First for organising the event and fundraising for the OurJay Foundation and would like to thank them.

"The OurJay Foundation was set up, in memory of our precious Jamie, to raise funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across communities.

"We also raise funds to purchase pitch side defibrillators for sports clubs.

"Raising awareness of the vital need for accessible defibrillators, is also a huge priority for OurJay and we continue to work towards heart safety across communities, in Jamie’s memory.”