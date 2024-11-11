'We couldn’t be more proud': Nursery staff in Dunchurch celebrate outstanding Ofsted rating
The reporting inspector praised all aspects of Little Grange, from the expertise of staff and learning provision, to the indoor and outdoor setting.
Reporting that ‘children flourish in this truly inclusive and nurturing nursery’, Ofsted said ‘staff go above and beyond to provide children with a wide range of enriching experiences that help them learn about the world.’
Little Grange, part of the Rugby School Group, opened just over two years ago in the grounds of Bilton Grange.
Ofsted acknowledged use of the grounds commenting that ‘staff relentlessly design and enhance children’s learning by integrating the surrounding woodlands, forest school activities, visits to the chickens and an organic vegetable garden.’
Nicknamed the ‘Wow’ project, the nursery cares for up to 100 children aged six months to five years, with a 24-strong team of staff led by nursery manager Anna Biddlestone.
“We couldn’t be more proud or delighted,” said Anna.
Little Grange Director and Headmaster of Bilton Grange, Gareth Jones, added: “The judgements from this inspection are astonishingly good and absolutely deserved.”
