'We couldn't be prouder of Beth's achievement': Award for Rugby heating engineer

A Rugby-based engineer turned up the heat to win a national award.

Beth Jenkins, who works for Custom Heat, beat competition from across the UK to be named HPM Apprentice of the Year 2025.

The 27-year-old switched careers from caring to the heating and plumbing industry, impressing judges with her exceptional technical skills and customer-focused approach.

Beth, who is currently working towards her City and Guilds Level 3 Plumbing and Heating qualification, was praised for bringing valuable interpersonal skills from her previous five-year career as a carer into the traditionally male-dominated trade.

One judge said: "Beth is a role model of what you can achieve through dedication and commitment. Our industry offers opportunity for all and a solid career path, so Beth will never regret her investment in time achieving this apprenticeship."

After receiving the award, Beth said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition. Making the decision to change careers at 26 was daunting, but I've never looked back. This award shows that it's never too late to pursue your passion and that women can excel in this industry."

Beth aims to qualify as a gas engineer and expand her expertise into renewable technologies, including solar thermal installations for domestic hot water heating.