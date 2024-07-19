'We couldn't be prouder': Rugby students shine a light on Olympics-style race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Engineering students at Rugby College have played a major role in the creation of a torch which has been at the centre of an Olympic-style torch relay.

Millie Read, Bailey Murphy and Dan Piggot are among the first cohort to complete the Engineering T Level at the college and as part of their course, they have been on placement with WMG at the University of Warwick.

During their placement the students were tasked with creating the torch for the Flame of Friendship, a torch relay which saw its final leg this month at the university campus after visiting 62 schools across Coventry.

Millie and Bailey joined more than 700 Coventry pupils and teachers at the Flame of Friendship closing ceremony in July.

Bailey Murphy and Millie Read (centre) with representatives from WMG and the Flame of Friendship.

The initiative took place in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games and the celebrated friendship, team work, sports and international collegiality.

More than 2,000 pupils submitted design ideas for the torch and the winning design was subsequently developed by the Rugby College T Level students and members of the technical team at WMG.

Millie Read, 17, from Rugby, said: “It was definitely challenging but it was a good experience.

“To see the torch travelling around Coventry and then at the centre of the closing ceremony was a proud moment.

“We had a fantastic mentor during our time at WMG and learned a lot during our time on placement. We had the chance to develop a lot of skills, particularly with designing, and the chance to get hands on too. That was definitely the case with the Flame of Friendship!

“We built the design on CAD software and mirrored the design features from the school as much as we could, bearing in mind safety and making sure the torch was light enough to carry.

“Instead of a real flame, which wouldn’t have been safe for children in the schools, we installed LED lighting and added material to mirror the look of stain glass windows at Coventry Cathedral.

“I know that one of the torches will be displayed at the college, with another at WMG and another at the school that won the design competition.

“I’ve now applied for apprenticeships at a range of engineering companies and hope that completing the T Level can kick start my career in the industry.”

Rugby College is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and the college group offers T Levels in a range of areas, from Engineering, Construction and Digital, to Early Years, Health and Media.

Annie Elson, Industry Placement Coordinator at WCG, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students, not only for their involvement in the Flame of Friendship, but also how they have applied themselves during their placement at WMG.