"We have a lot of work to do, starting now" - Labour gains take Rugby Borough Council to ‘no overall control’

Rugby Labour is well placed to drive forward its manifesto pledges after a positive campaign secured two gains from the Conservatives.
Labour has closed a 20% gap in share of the vote in two years, and is set to become the largest single party by share of the vote.
Leader of the Labour Group on Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Maggie O’Rourke (Benn Ward) said: “I want to thank people across Rugby Borough who have put their trust in us to deliver the change that they clearly want after so many years of the Conservatives running the Council. Voters have sent a clear message to the Conservatives: the people of Rugby know that they deserve better.
“They want Councillors with the vision, skills, and commitment to the community that will be necessary to rebuild after the complacency and laziness of the Tory years. I’m delighted for our newly elected Councillors. Their diverse backgrounds reflect our dynamic and growing borough and their wide range of professional skills mean that our Group on the Council will be even better equipped to take on the challenges of rebuilding after the damage done by the Conservatives locally and nationally through cuts and underinvestment.”
“We’ve campaigned positively on how we would renew Rugby together with the community if we formed an administration. There will inevitably be a period of uncertainty given that the Council is now in ‘no overall control’. I want to assure residents that Rugby Labour’s group of Councillors will continue the positive, business-like approach we’ve taken that combines our commitment to transparency, partnership with stakeholders, and efficiency with our deep understanding of the community’s needs and commitment to a fairer society.
Labour’s newly elected Councillor for Admirals & Cawston ward, Cllr Louise Robinson said: “As a Rugby resident of 27 years I’m really happy that the town that it has backed Labour today. It’s good to see this replicated around the country. So many young people I know are disillusioned with politics, so I’m looking forward to doing what I can to get them more engaged in politics. I’m also hoping to take forward our agenda of protecting the environment and the green belt.
Labour’s newly elected Councillor for Coton & Boughton, Cllr Senthil Periasamy said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support I received from the people of Coton and Boughton. We have a lot of work to do now, to improve the standard of living for residents, and I’m ready to get going, starting now.”
Newly elected Labour Councillor for Newbold & Brownsover, Cllr Nooria Sayani, said: “I enjoyed meeting residents of Newbold & Brownsover. They were very friendly and welcoming. I look forward to listening to people’s concerns in these hard times and working together to provide solutions for our community.”
Cllr O’Rourke becomes Mayor of Rugby Borough on 18 May at which point she steps down as leader of the Labour Group of Councillors on RBC. The Labour Group of Councillors will elect a new leader before this date.
Labour made five pledges to 'Renew Rugby Together':
1. Restore pride in our town
2. Protect & improve our environment
3. Improve local health & public services
4. Focus on education and youth engagement
5. Ensure housing is for the community
More details at https://www.rugbylabour.co.uk
Admirals and Cawston Ward
CHASE, Lee Martin Liberal Democrats 186
FARLEY, Jenny Green Party 124
RICHARDS, Dean John Conservative 977
ROBINSON, Verity Marie LouiseLabour 1067
Benn Ward
AWOTUNDE, Dapo Conservative 280
BARNETT, Rob Labour 914
DUNNE, Angie Green Party 151
TRIMBLE, Trisha Liberal Democrats 111
Bilton Ward
GLADWIN, Benjamin Green Party 115
MANDER, Colin Labour 555
PARKER, Lisa Anne Conservative 787
PIMM, Stephen Warwick Liberal Democrats 712
Coton and Boughton Ward
BLACKBURN, Edward John Liberal Democrats 127
LOWE, Seb Conservative 813
PERIASAMY, Senthil Labour 909
PULLIN, Jamie Reform UK 64
SANDISON, Roy LeonardGreen Party103
Dunsmore Ward
BENNETT, Jonathan Liberal Democrats 494
COOMBER, Ann Christina Labour 638
FORD, Helen Rebecca Green Party 212
KEELING, John Conservative 1089
Eastlands Ward
Name of Candidate Party Votes
BATES, George Sydney Labour 461
PATRICK, Mark StevenGreen Party 113
SANDISON, Neil JamesLiberal Democrats 894
THOMAS, Heidi Maria Conservative 347
Hillmorton Ward
DOUGLAS, Julie Eleanor Liberal Democrats168
OFFORDILE, JennyLabour 866
RUSSELL, Luke James Conservative 909
STEVENSON, Becca Green Party 105
Leam Valley Ward
GORE, Mark WilliamLabour171
KEELING, Dale Conservative 477
MAWBY, ChrisGreen Party 88
SAXBY-EDWARDS, Victoria Liberal Democrats 94
New Bilton Ward
BROWN, Barbara Labour 717
JOHNSON, Christopher Conservative 298
PICKUP, Maralyn Janet Green Party 84
SANDISON, Claire Louise Liberal Democrats109
Newbold and Brownsover Ward
GOULD, Ginny Conservative 498
SAYANI, Nooria Labour 777
SUMMERS, Mark Andrew Green Party 132
TRIMBLE, Hugh Dunlop Liberal Democrats 108
Paddox Ward
BEGGS, Bob Green Party 107
LEATHLEY, Bella Conservative 360
MAWBY, Chris Labour 363
ROODHOUSE, Jerry Liberal Democrats 1197
Revel and Binley Woods Ward
FEENEY, Sarah Yvonne Elizabeth Labour 502
MORAN, James Robert Liberal Democrats 87
TIMMS, Heather Mary Conservative 1126
WARD, Stephen GeorgeGreen Party 119
Rokeby and Overslade Ward
ADKINS, Louise Ann Conservative 397
CROWLEY, Kate Green Party 115
LEE, Chris Labour 356
McKENZIE, Isabelle Anne Liberal Democrats1180
Wolston and The Lawfords Ward
BIRCH, John Edward Reform UK92
BROWN, Kieren Richard George Labour 616
POOLE, Derek Conservative 902
SUMMERS, Lesley Karen Green Party 200
TAFAZZAL, HossainLiberal Democrats 85