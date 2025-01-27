'We have come back stronger than ever': Rugby shop celebrates 140 years in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the longest established independent businesses in Rugby is celebrating 140 years in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward visited Salters last Thursday to meet staff.

The retail business, in Albert Street, specialises in wear for weddings, events and occasions, as well as selling suits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original store opened for business on January 23, 1885, in High Street and moved to its current premises on Albert Street in October 2016.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward with Penny Appleyard.

Owner and Director of Salters, Penny Appleyard, bought the hire wear side of the business from Andrew Salter in 2016, prior to that she had worked in the business for over seven years.

Penny said: “The business has gone from strength to strength, and despite the pandemic, which was awful for all businesses, we have come back stronger than ever.

"There is no doubt in my mind that much of this is down to the support of my customers and my wonderful hardworking team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank them all for their continued support and loyalty.”

Penny continued: “I am incredibly passionate and enthusiastic about the business.

"Over the years peoples shopping habits have changed significantly and we are all fully aware of the challenges businesses are currently facing. I think one of the reasons for our longevity has been our reputation for excellent customer service, quality goods and ability to move with the times and be innovative with our approach in terms of engaging with customers - both old and new.”

Linda Lowne, Business Director of Rugby First said: “There is no doubt in my mind that Salters success is built upon a great choice of competitively priced outfits and outstanding customer service.

"I wish Penny and the team all the best for the next 140 years.”

Salters is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 10am and 2pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.