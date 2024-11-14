'We hope to bring comfort to families in need': Rugby mum is driving force behind baby Lucinda's charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby mum who gave birth to her baby girl ten weeks early is the driving force behind a charity to help other families.

Hannah Cresswell’s daughter, Lucinda, weighed just 2lbs 7oz when she came into the world last December.

She had to spend five weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

Following her discharge, Lucinda continued to receive care through the unit at home.

Hannah said: “During this incredibly difficult time, the support we received—both through donations and the tireless efforts of volunteers—was invaluable.

“We have just donated 60 premature baby cardigans and 30 hats to the NICU where Lucinda was cared for. These items were lovingly knitted by the Heather Craft Club in Lucinda’s name, and we hope they will help bring comfort to other families in need.”

Hannah’s family also took part in a sponsored walk to raise funds for Bliss.

"Our Little Lights Sponsored Walk was held to raise awareness and funds for the charity which supports families and professionals of the NICU,” Hannah added.

“We’re still collecting donations until the end of the year and have raised £375 so far.

"My partner, Jake McCarthy, and I are so proud of our strong little girl and we’re so grateful for the help and support we’ve received.”

For more information and to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-cresswell-1726174567097?utm