'We love new vibe at Rugby restaurant': Classy refurbishment for town centre business

Ooh la la! A Rugby restaurant has opened its doors after a major refurbishment.

Guests were impressed by the new-look Cafe Vin Cinq, in High Street, at the launch party.

Sharon Majek, who lives in Rugby, was at the re-opening.

She said: “We loved the new vibe so much that we are going back there on Sunday for lunch and again on December 19.

"The building is beautiful and we always come away feeling like we've had a meal with friends. It's very uplifting.”

The restaurant and bar is opposite Rugby School.