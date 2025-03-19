'We must not forget the huge loss of life': Covid memorial bench unveiled in New Bilton

A memorial bench has been unveiled in New Bilton to remember those who lost their lives to coronavirus.

Members of the New Bilton Community Association held a commemoration and dedication ceremony after raising money for the bench at Gladstone Green.

Sheela Hammond, spokeswoman for the Association said: "We felt that there should be a place in New Bilton for residents of Rugby to sit, reflect and remember those lost in the national tragedy. We cannot and must not forget the huge loss of life."

Warwickshire County Councillor Barbara Brown officiated at the dedication.

She lost a close friend to the disease and still feels the loss keenly.

Junaid Hussain, Chief Executive of Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP) reminded those present that a great number of frontline NHS staff from black and minority ethnic backgrounds paid with their lives while caring for the infectious sick and dying in hospital across Warwickshire.