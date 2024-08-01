'We need staff and volunteers': September opening for new charity shop in Nuneaton

The new shop opens in September.

Staff, volunteers and donations are needed for the launch of a new charity shop in Nuneaton.

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire are racing the clock to get their Bermuda Park store ready to open in September.

The shop still needs staff members, volunteers and donations to fill the large unit they have inherited.

Nikki Brooks, Retail Operations Manager, said: “We are thrilled with the progress that we have made up this point, but there is a lot of work left to do.

"We are still recruiting new staff members to join the team and needing volunteers to help us run the shop. Considering this, we are hosting volunteering taster days towards the end of August to give anyone a chance before committing themselves.

"Donations are always warmly welcomed, along with Gift Aid sign ups”

The new shop is at Unit 4, The Bermuda Trade Centre, Hamilton Way, CV10 7RA. It opens on Wednesday, September 4, and is open from 10am – 4pm.

For more information about Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire, visit Welcome to Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire or call 02476 23199.