'We need volunteers to help expanding services': Could you spare time to help hospital patients in Rugby?

Volunteers are needed to help patients at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross to cope with expanding services.

Last year The Friends of St Cross delivered a record level of volunteer support for the team at the Barby Road hospital.

They have been asked to expand the Patient Visiting Service to offer companionship for patients during their stay.

Volunteers talk to patients, visit designated wards and help those who have confirmed that they would like a non-clinical listening ear.

Befriender Jess with Buddy the dog.

The latest recruits to team are Jess and Buddy, the two-year-old golden retriever therapy dog, who is working on behalf of a charity called Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

Doug Jones, Chair of the Friends, said: “We currently have some 170 volunteers working in 12 teams and have been asked to expand both our Patient Visiting Service, Mealtime Companion and Meet and Greet Services.

"We need some 20 volunteers to deliver these expanding services and to fill vacancies in other services which inevitably occur from time to time.”

If you are interested in joining the team go to the For Volunteers section on the Friend’s website www.fsx.org.uk