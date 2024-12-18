'We oppose this colossal development': Major retailer hopes to create 7,500 jobs on edge of Rugby borough
Frasers Group’s HQ campus in Ansty would include offices, a hotel and leisure facilities, gym, courts and pitches open to the public.
Rugby Borough Council has received 200 objections including from eight parish councils.
A campaign group – Save Ansty Greenbelt – was set up in a bid to stop the plans.
Rugby Borough Councillor Heather Timms is quoted by the group, saying: “If this massive development of 290 acres of warehousing wrapping around and overpowering Ansty village goes ahead for Fraser Group (aka Sports Direct), then developers will see Rugby Borough as open house. Just make it big enough and instead of warehousing call it a campus.
"All the villages in this area from Brinklow through to Wolvey are very concerned.”
A spokesman for the group, said: “The overwhelming majority of local residents, parish councils and local organisations oppose this colossal development, which will cause the destruction of 275 acres of greenbelt land between Ansty and M6 Junction 2.”
But council planners said it met ‘very special circumstances’, including providing many economic benefits.
Frasers Group has a diverse portfolio of sports, lifestyle and luxury businesses including Sports Direct, FLANNELS, Frasers, USC, and Everlast.
Planning officers recommend the proposal for approval, with more than 90 conditions in place.
The application will be discussed this evening by the Planning committee (December 18).
