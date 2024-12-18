'We oppose this colossal development': Major retailer hopes to create 7,500 jobs on edge of Rugby borough

A major retailing business could create 7,500 jobs if plans to build its global headquarters on greenbelt land on the edge of the Rugby borough are given the go ahead tonight (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frasers Group’s HQ campus in Ansty would include offices, a hotel and leisure facilities, gym, courts and pitches open to the public.

Rugby Borough Council has received 200 objections including from eight parish councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A campaign group – Save Ansty Greenbelt – was set up in a bid to stop the plans.

A library picture of Ansty Parish Chair Cllr Grahame Fox-Dowden ripping up Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan with other members of the Save Ansty Greenbelt group.

Rugby Borough Councillor Heather Timms is quoted by the group, saying: “If this massive development of 290 acres of warehousing wrapping around and overpowering Ansty village goes ahead for Fraser Group (aka Sports Direct), then developers will see Rugby Borough as open house. Just make it big enough and instead of warehousing call it a campus.

"All the villages in this area from Brinklow through to Wolvey are very concerned.”

A spokesman for the group, said: “The overwhelming majority of local residents, parish councils and local organisations oppose this colossal development, which will cause the destruction of 275 acres of greenbelt land between Ansty and M6 Junction 2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But council planners said it met ‘very special circumstances’, including providing many economic benefits.

Frasers Group has a diverse portfolio of sports, lifestyle and luxury businesses including Sports Direct, FLANNELS, Frasers, USC, and Everlast.

Planning officers recommend the proposal for approval, with more than 90 conditions in place.

The application will be discussed this evening by the Planning committee (December 18).