'We remain prepared' - Warwickshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable expresses thanks

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:56 GMT
Warwickshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable has expressed his thanks as the force continues to respond to potential disorder in the wake of the ongoing period of national unrest.

Police say violence and disorder or hate crime will never be tolerated and offenders will be arrested and brought to justice swiftly, named and shared widely.

The force has a robust plan in place to deal with any disorder with specially trained officers equipped to respond quickly and intervene early if required.

Recognising the importance of visibility, reassurance and prevention, the force continues to have additional patrols along with the Safer Neighbourhood Teams across the county.

'We remain prepared' - message from Warwickshire Police.

Assistant Chief Constable, Ben Smith said: “We are grateful to everyone who has reached out to us with information, concerns, or messages of support.

"We continue to work closely with our partner agencies and communities across the county to keep our residents safe during this national period of unrest.

“We recognise that it is a challenging time but take great pride in the fact that many of our communities are supporting one another, standing side by side alongside their friends and neighbours against those trying to create divisions.

“It continues to be business as usual here in Warwickshire but we remain part of a wider national policing operation and are prepared to respond locally if necessary.

“Violence and disorder or hate crime will never be tolerated – there is no place for hate in our society, and policing as a whole will do its utmost in supporting you and keeping you safe.

“Anyone with concerns or information is urged to come forward and report it so that we can best protect the public.”

If you are concerned or have information that may assist please speak to your Safer Neighbourhood Team (See who to contact for your neighbourhood via Your area | Warwickshire Police) or report information online or 999 in an emergency.

