'We remember the sacrifice' - Service of remembrance on Armed Forces Day in Rugby
Guests gathered at Hillmorton War Memorial with Mayor Simon Ward and Mayor’s Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia, where Royal British Legion standards and the Royal Air Force Association standard were paraded together with the banner of the 29F (Rugby) Squadron Air Training Corps, and the air cadets formed a guard of honour.
Led by the Rev Steve Gold, of St John the Baptist Church, representatives of Bilton, Hillmorton, & Rugby No 1 Branches of the Royal British Legion joined in a special service which included a two minute’s silence.
At Saturday’s service, the Mayor said: “It was an honour to attend this special service.
“We especially remember the sacrifice of those who gave their lives or suffered injuries and thank all the members of our armed forces who served as part of the UK and NATO operations in Kosovo, as well as our troops who continue to support Kosovo’s sovereignty through NATO’s KFOR mission.”
The reading was given by Ken Brand, President Hillmorton Branch, who served in Kosovo providing humanitarian aid, training and equipping firefighters. The exhortation was given by Rugby Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Leigh Caswell, and Kosovo veteran Phil Hartley, gave the Kohima Epitaph.
