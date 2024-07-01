'We remember the sacrifice' - Service of remembrance on Armed Forces Day in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A service of remembrance marking a quarter century since the end of the Kosovo War was held in Rugby at the weekend.

Guests gathered at Hillmorton War Memorial with Mayor Simon Ward and Mayor’s Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia, where Royal British Legion standards and the Royal Air Force Association standard were paraded together with the banner of the 29F (Rugby) Squadron Air Training Corps, and the air cadets formed a guard of honour.

Led by the Rev Steve Gold, of St John the Baptist Church, representatives of Bilton, Hillmorton, & Rugby No 1 Branches of the Royal British Legion joined in a special service which included a two minute’s silence.

At Saturday’s service, the Mayor said: “It was an honour to attend this special service.

Photograph by Kevin Marson

“We especially remember the sacrifice of those who gave their lives or suffered injuries and thank all the members of our armed forces who served as part of the UK and NATO operations in Kosovo, as well as our troops who continue to support Kosovo’s sovereignty through NATO’s KFOR mission.”