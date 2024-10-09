'We shared a dream to open a wine bar': Husband and wife team launch new business in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband and wife team are realising their dream of opening a wine bar in Rugby.

Blaine Nissen and Sammie Mayers-Nissen are the driving force behind Kabinett Vinbar, Rugby’s independent neighborhood wine bar and bottle shop.

Located at 46 Regent Street, the business will bring customers wines from independent, family-run producers, as well as supporting organic farming and natural wine-making.

Sammie said: “Blaine and I shared a dream to open our own little wine bar for many years.

“After building careers in the wine and design industry – and two young children later – here we are.”

Blaine has worked in many different parts of the wine industry including wine-making where he grew up in southern California, to private client sales and distribution in the UK.

"He's the brains behind Kabinett,” Sammie went on.

“We’re so excited about our new venture and can’t wait to open our doors to the people of Rugby.”

At Kabinett Vinbar, customers will find a dynamic retail selection, rotating by the glass offerings, wine flights and monthly tasting events.

Guests will be able to buy small plates featuring olives, cheese and charcuterie.

Sammie said: “We are also offering people the change to bring their own food. Customers can grab a local bite or bring a packed lunch and stop by to enjoy with a glass of our finest.”

The couple said everyone will receive a warm welcome. They will also give honest advice about their products.

Their soft opening of retail only is this Saturday (October 12).

The grand opening and launch party is being held on Saturday, November 9.

Watch this space for more details.