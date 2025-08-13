"We take with us countless happy memories": End of road for Rugby motorcycle shop

It’s the end of the road for a family-run Rugby business that first opened its doors in 1972.

Nightingales motorcycle shop, in Lawford Road, will close for good this weekend.

Gavin Nightingale said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of our business.

"As many of you will be aware, the motorcycle industry has been in a slow but steady decline for many years, resulting in the recent closure of many long-established businesses.

Photos from over the years at Nightingales.

“This is due to several factors including the relentless increase in running costs and falling demand from a shrinking market.

“When combined with the retirement of three of the four partners of Nightingales, it is clear that now is the right time for us to end our journey.”

John Nightingale started the business from a showroom in Park Road, Rugby, followed by two shops in Daventry.

The name was changed to ‘Nightingales’ in the early 1990’s when John and Pauline’s sons, Graeme and Gavin became partners.

End of an era - Nightingales closes on Satuday.

“We closed the Daventry shops them in oder to concentrate our efforts on our current premises in Lawford Road, which we moved to in around 1981,” son Gavin added.

"We have enjoyed fruitful relationships with Honda (30 years), Kawasaki, Suzuki, AJS, Lambretta, Peugeot, Aprilia and many other manufacturers.

“We have had some fantastic times and met many wonderful people, many of whom have become close personal friends.”

He said the business has had highs and lows of the years.

Gavin went on: “We’ve battled through recessions, relentless government regulation and even a worldwide pandemic which hit our industry hard.

"Despite that, we take with us countless happy memories.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff and customers over the last 53 years; your business, loyalty and friendship are very much appreciated.”

Saturday is the final day of trading the remaining stock of motorcycles, parts and clothing.