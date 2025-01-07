'We want to ensure that every dish is a masterpiece': New owners for Rugby pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New life has been breathed into a Rugby town centre pub with positive feedback from customers.

Abey Varghese, who has 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, is raising the bar at The Courthouse, in North Street.

He has successfully managed popular pubs in Kilsby and Harborough Magna, where he became a beloved figure among pub-goers.

Abey said: "As The Courthouse embarks on its new chapter, we are committed to offering our patrons a unique blend of tradition and modern culinary excellence.”

Staff hope to raise the bar at The Courthouse.

He is making it his mission to maintain a high standard of service and wants people to ‘cherish the establishment’.

Head chef, Saji Alex, brings nearly 33 years of culinary experience to the kitchen.

Saji has worked with renowned brands such as Marriott and popular restaurants like Tindli in London. The chef’s culinary vision focuses on elevating local flavours with a contemporary twist.

Abey said: “Our menu features classic British pub food, including traditional Sunday roasts, alongside global favourites from Indian, Thai, Chinese, Mediterranean, and Italian cuisines, ensuring that every dish served at The Courthouse is a masterpiece.

Abey and Chef Saji.

"In addition to our culinary offerings, we boast an extensive drinks menu featuring a wide range of lagers, ales, ciders, cocktails, and mocktails, catering to all tastes and preferences.”

More entertainment is being introduced at the venue.

“Since taking over, we have hosted lively entertainment events, including a memorable New Year's Eve celebration,” added Abey.

"We are committed to offering a wide range of music events and other fun-filled activities at the pub for the rest of the year, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for all.

“We encourage everyone to keep an eye on our event section on our website for updates on future events.”