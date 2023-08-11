Register
Well-connected industrial unit in Crick sells for £3.2 million

“We are delighted to complete this latest deal, which is a reflection of our positive management of the site”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST

A well-connected industrial unit in Crick has been sold for £3.2 million.

Warwickshire-based The Wigley Group has sold Unit 1-7 Crick Industrial Estate, Eldon Way, to a London-based real estate investment firm.

The Wigley Group, which owns and manages business and commercial property across the Midlands, initially purchased the site with vacant possession in 2017 for £1.8m and has carried out a series of improvement works at the premises since.

James Davies, Chief Executive Officer at The Wigley Group, said: “During the six years this unit has been part of our portfolio, we have carried out a series of improvement works, driven rental value, and secured a new tenant who sees their long-term future of the business at Crick Industrial Estate.”

He said it was an ‘exciting time for The Wigley Group’.

