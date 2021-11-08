Well-known local hairdresser opens her own salon in Warwick

Hayley Long has just opened her first salon, called Solong Hair.

A well-known local hairdresser has opened her own salon in Warwick.

Hayley Long has used lockdown to put in place her plans to start her own business after working in the Leamington area since she left college.

Hayley said: "The name So Long came from my surname, and I particularly wanted to have the name in the title to remember my dad, whom I lost 16 years ago suddenly.

"But some of my friends have joked ‘what took you so long?’

"My dad was a big influence in my life. I’ve always wanted to be able to run my own salon but until now I have been juggling looking after my two boys with working part-time. Now that they are older I can spend more time on the business.”

So when an empty shop appeared on Emscote Road, Hayley went for it.

"We had to completely gut the inside of the existing shop, add a new roof to create a staff area at the back and it took four months to get all the building work, electrics and fit-out done," she said.

"And all this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my partner Jamie and my family with whom I want to say a massive thank you to.

"I’m really pleased with the result and I’ve already had passers-by drop in to see the salon and the feedback has been tremendous."

"A barber has just joined to offer men’s haircuts and there will be another two stylists joining over the next couple of weeks."