We're just going to say it - Rugby's ability to make cans of Tango is almost unrivalled, and we're incredibly proud

Britvic Plant, Rugby, September 1st 2021

Britvic’s Rugby factory, based on Glebe Farm Industrial Estate, manufactures cans of Tango, 7UP and Pepsi MAX at a rate that is almost unrivalled across Europe – and this summer it will celebrate 35 years of production.

The factory has employed scores of Rugbeians through the years – and since 2018 the site has seen over £125 million of investment, with the factory most recently benefitting from a £27 million investment in a state-of-the-art canning line in September 2021.

This is Rugby’s fourth canning line, growing the site’s total capacity by around 20 per cent and creating 20 new jobs at the facility.

The site’s new canning line operates at a rate of around 120,000 cans per hour – taking the factory’s total production to an impressive rate of just under half a million cans per hour.

This rate, readers will be pleased to know, is one of the fastest in Europe.

The investment has seen the work force increase at the site, helping to bring the total number of employees to more than 340.

These roles span numerous disciplines, from engineering to manufacturing, with apprenticeships also a key component of the additional rise in employee numbers.

Paramjeet Pahdi, director of operations at Rugby, said: “As we celebrate 35 years of our Rugby site, I’m proud to look back at the journey we’ve been on together to make this facility the beacon of success it is today.

“I would like to thank all our colleagues for their contribution over the decades, without their hard work and dedication I have no doubt that we would not be here celebrating such a milestone.

“Looking to the future, Britvic is focused on ensuring that Rugby continues its success story as we develop the site with further investment, securing our future for generations to come.”