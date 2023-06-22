McDonald’s in Leicester Road has undergone a restaurant redesign which promises to deliver a better customer experience

A Rugby restaurant has been renovated and promises to bring up to 15 new jobs.

Owned and operated by local franchisee, Glyn Pashley, the Leicester Road restaurant is one of the first McDonald’s in the region to undergo the ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign.

The ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

The restaurant is back open. Picture: Google Street View.

With the rise in delivery and the way customers order, collect and enjoy their McDonald’s continuing to evolve, the Rugby restaurant will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area.

This will enable delivery drivers to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space.

The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times.

Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates 25 McDonald’s restaurants across the midlands including Rugby Leicester Road, said: “McDonald’s is always looking into ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my restaurant - we’ll be doing just that.

"I’m proud to say that as well as improving the customer experience, the investment will create 10-15 new jobs for local people."