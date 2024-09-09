We're lovin it! Rugby fast food restaurant volunteers order litter to go as part of community clean up

Rugby volunteers have been out in the community ridding the town of rubbish.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew members, customer care and managers of McDonald’s restaurants in Rugby are taking part in voluntary litter picks to help keep the borough clean and tidy.

They focus on a different area of the town each month.

So far they have collected ten bags of litter and hope to make that many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers have been out and about taking part in litter picks.

Chloe Nichols, the salaried manager at the restaurant near Dunchurch, said: “I enjoy going out into the community and regularly completing litter picks.

"This focuses on one of the McDonald’s values and gives something back to the community. We will continue to do our monthly litter picks around the area to improve the look of Rugby and make it more inviting for people driving through.”

Chloe praised staff members for giving up their free time to help.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the staff members,” she added.