We're lovin it! Rugby fast food restaurant volunteers order litter to go as part of community clean up
Crew members, customer care and managers of McDonald’s restaurants in Rugby are taking part in voluntary litter picks to help keep the borough clean and tidy.
They focus on a different area of the town each month.
So far they have collected ten bags of litter and hope to make that many more.
Chloe Nichols, the salaried manager at the restaurant near Dunchurch, said: “I enjoy going out into the community and regularly completing litter picks.
"This focuses on one of the McDonald’s values and gives something back to the community. We will continue to do our monthly litter picks around the area to improve the look of Rugby and make it more inviting for people driving through.”
Chloe praised staff members for giving up their free time to help.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the staff members,” she added.
