We’re on our way: RBH celebrates Birmingham Airport win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a competitive pitch process, Meriden-based creative agency, RBH, has been appointed to deliver Birmingham Airport’s first major brand campaign in five years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the aim of increasing awareness and market share in its target regions, the ‘We’re on our way’ campaign, highlights the wealth of destinations on offer from Birmingham Airport following significant investment into expanding routes and improving customer experience.

Launched last month (October), the campaign leverages a variety of channels including video on demand, digital, out of home, press, radio and paid social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Roberts, head of corporate affairs & marketing, commented: “The new marketing programme marks a major change in approach for the airport. Following the effects that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the industry, this is the first time in five years that Birmingham Airport has invested in advertising for brand awareness of the airport itself. Combined with RBH understanding our challenges, strengths and customer-base, the ‘We’re on our way’ proposition is the ideal concept to create the buzz we are hoping to achieve.”

L-R is Natalie Griffiths, Emily Heath, Jo Roberts, Charlotte McCann

Natalie Griffiths, RBH agency partner, said: “Having collaborated with Birmingham Airport over the last eight years on multiple projects, we are absolutely delighted to be the airport’s chosen agency to work on the airport’s largest marketing programme in several years.

“Capturing the feeling of excitement and anticipation when taking a trip, the ‘We’re on our way’ proposition speaks to Birmingham Airport’s customers in an authentic way and is completely ownable to the airport.”

RBH is a creative-first agency offering brand and creative, insight and planning, creative PR, digital and CRM, digital media, campaign activation, social media and reporting solutions.