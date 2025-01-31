'We're proud of Rugby's status as the birthplace of the game': World cup celebrations unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exciting plans have been unveiled to celebrate this year's Women's Rugby World Cup in the birthplace of the game.

England host this year's tournament, which kicks-off in August when the Red Roses take on the USA in the opening match at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Currently ranked the number one team in the world, England enter the tournament as favourites but face stiff competition from six-time Women's Rugby World Cup winners New Zealand and Canada.

Rugby Borough Council’s Women's Rugby World Cup celebrations, backed by the council's cabinet at a meeting earlier this month, include a one-day festival in the town centre, where visitors can watch a match on a giant screen and enjoy a host of activities, food and drink.

Flashback to 2014 - (left to right) England stars Tamara Taylor, Ceri Large, Sarah Hunter, Alex Matthews, Danielle Waterman and Natasha Hunt visited Rugby to accept the Freedom of the Borough just weeks after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The celebrations also include plans to promote rugby to a new generation of women and girls through a grant scheme, with borough-based rugby clubs able to apply for up to £1,000 to boost participation in the sport.

The council also plans to deliver a rugby programme for primary schools in the borough, giving children the chance to learn basic rugby skills from qualified coaches.

And to create a legacy for the tournament in the birthplace of the game, the council also plans to commission a new, rugby-inspired wire sculpture to complement the three sculptures created for the Rugby World Cup 2015 (The Pass, The Kick and The Tackle) and The Try, commissioned to mark the bicentenary of the game in 2023.

In addition, the council intends to revamp one of the giant rugby sculptures in the town with a fresh design to celebrate the tournament.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "We're proud of Rugby's status as the birthplace of the game and the Women's Rugby World Cup provides a great opportunity for us to celebrate with rugby fans across the world during the tournament

"England's Red Roses were awarded the Freedom of the Borough after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2014 and this year's tournament on home soil looks set to be the most fiercely contested yet, so we can expect a host of memorable moments leading up to the final at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Saturday 27 September."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "The Women's Rugby World Cup gives us the chance to promote rugby to young people in the borough and the primary school programme and grants to local clubs aim to inspire a new generation to enjoy the game."